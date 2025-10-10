Telangana: Pulse Polio Drive Begins on October 12

Hyderabad: A total of 2,843 vaccination centres will be set up across Hyderabad district on October 12 to administer Pulse Polio drops to children aged below five years, district collector Harichandana Dasari said on Thursday.

Around 5.17 lakh children are expected to be covered during the four-day campaign, which will reach nearly 9.36 lakh households. “Two drops for life pave the way for a polio-free society,” the collector said, urging parents to ensure no child is left out.

The vaccination centres will operate from 7 am to 6 pm. From October 13 to 15, about 11,200 medical personnel will conduct door-to-door campaigns covering 164 high-risk areas. The drive will involve ASHA workers, Anganwadi teachers, volunteers and medical and nursing students.

Recalling that India launched the national Pulse Polio programme in 1995 and was later declared polio-free by the World Health Organization, Harichandana said preventive campaigns continue since neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh still report cases.

GHMC clears 2K tonnes waste

Hyderabad: Under its special sanitation drive to remove legacy waste from city colonies, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) cleared 1,524.5 metric tons of municipal waste and 515.5 metric tons of construction debris in just four days.

Officials said 335 pickup vehicles were used to remove garbage and 67 vehicles were used for debris. The drive covered 979 colonies across 150 divisions in all six GHMC zones. GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan appealed to citizens to cooperate with staff and support the effort to maintain a clean environment.

Water Board honoured for transparency

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has been conferred the best performing head of department (HOD) award by the Telangana Information Commission.

The award recognises HMWS&SB’s efficiency and transparency in handling Right to Information (RTI) cases. Managing director Ashok Reddy received the award from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by director (personnel) Mohammad Abdul Khader, senior officials and staff. The HMWS&SB said the award adds to its growing list of honours, including the World Water Award, Best STP Award and Best Management Award.

September 10 screened at IMH Erragadda

Hyderabad: The award-winning film September 10, produced by Kargil War veteran Group Captain G. J. Rao, was screened at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, as part of World Mental Health Awareness Week. The event, held on Thursday, drew appreciation from participants and featured nearly 150 nursing staff, 50 postgraduate students, and faculty members.

Dr Anitha Rayirala, professor of psychiatry, superintendent of the Institute, and CEO of the State Mental Health Authority, commended the initiative, saying mental health deserves top priority in today’s fast-paced world.

Addressing the gathering, Group Captain Rao said, “Sound minds create a sound society. In this social media–driven world, mental well-being is often ignored. We must work together to build awareness and a healthy community.” He appealed to the State and Central governments to adopt the film and screen it widely to promote mental health awareness.