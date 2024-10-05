Telangana Public Service Commission Faces Backlash Over Group 1 Exam

Hyderabad:Posters criticising the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) and its handling of the Group 1 recruitment process have surfaced on the walls and gates of the commission’s office in Nampally and outside the Telugu Akademi in Hyderguda, Hyderabad. The posters addressed a range of concerns, including the failure of TGPSC to prepare 150 questions for the Group 1 examination.

One of the posters bluntly stated, "Shame, shame to TGPSC for failing to create 150 questions," while another accused the commission of arrogance, reading, "I am a dictator, I do not admit mistakes." These statements reflect the frustration of many aspirants who feel let down by the commission's handling of the exam process.



Posters were also seen outside the Telugu Akademi, warning candidates not to purchase its books, which were deemed inadequate for competitive exams. The posters cited the government's admission in court that Telugu Akademi’s books were not considered standard for exam preparation. "Don’t buy or read Telugu Akademi books," one poster urged, adding to the controversy surrounding the institution's role in preparing materials for aspirants.



According to reports, the police are to register a case and investigate who is responsible for placing the posters. TGPSC and Telugu Akademi were yet to issue official statements on the matter. Their officials did not respond to Deccan Chronicle’s request for a reaction.



BRS leader Dr R.S. Praveen Kumar express, in a post on X, aired concerns about the Telugu Akademi’s lack of research and the government's handling of the Group 1 recruitment. Dr Kumar questioned what books aspirants should rely on if the government deemed Telugu Akademi’s materials unfit for competitive exams.



The court document submitted by the government highlights several deficiencies in the Telugu Akademi’s books. According to the report, the book 'Telangana Regional Geography', reprinted in 2016 by Telugu Akademi, lacks proper referencing, footnotes, and clear identification of which academician authored each chapter. It further stated that the book does not cite any authoritative sources and contains no material based on research. The absence of these critical elements raises serious concerns about the credibility of the academy’s publications.



Dr Kumar also voiced his discontent with the sidelining of the rule of reservation during the ongoing discussions about the Group 1 key issue. He criticised the government for not focusing on the key issue and neglecting important policies, such as the rule of reservation, which has a direct impact on aspirants.



According to reports, the police are to register a case and investigate who is responsible for placing the posters. TGPSC and Telugu Akademi were yet to issue official statements on the matter. Their officials did not respond to Deccan Chronicle’s request for a reaction.

