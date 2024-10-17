Telangana: Protests Held to Postpone Group-1 Mains

Hyderabad: Protests erupted at Ashoknagar late on Tuesday night as candidates preparing for the Group 1 Mains demanded postponement of the exams scheduled from October 21 to 27, till the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) revised Government Order 29.

Chikkadapally police intervened when the protestors turned violent, dispersing the crowd and taking about 10 candidates into preventive dehtention. Authorities stated that the protest was unauthorised and disrupted public order.

GO 29, issued on February 8, 2024, amends the original notification for Group 1 services released in April 2022. The candidates were protesting against changes in the reservation rules, which alter the method of selecting candidates based on the 1:50 ratio.

The new method pools candidates after the initial selection, leading to concerns about the fairness of the recruitment process, particularly for reserved categories.

The aspirants argued that GO 29 could jeopardise their chances, as it did not follow the standard practices of strict reservation application seen in other states and by the UPSC. They believed that the process should adhere to clearer, more transparent guidelines to ensure fair recruitment.

The demand to revise GO 29 has been gaining traction, with candidates urging the TGPSC to amend the selection process to ensure a fairer system. Several aspirants warned of larger demonstrations if their demands are not addressed before the scheduled examination dates.