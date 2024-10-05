 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: Protest Staged Over Demolitions of Illegal Structures

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 Oct 2024 5:51 PM GMT
. There is an opinion that illegal structures are a ruse for officials and politicians to claim compensation in collusion with encroachers. Representational image/DC
x
Some business people and non-tribals staged a rasta roko on Saturday, protesting the dismantling of under-construction cement pillars near the market yard, as well as a small building illegally constructed near Shadikhana in Indravelli town. (Representational Image: DC)

Adilabad: Some business people and non-tribals staged a rasta roko on Saturday, protesting the dismantling of under-construction cement pillars near the market yard, as well as a small building illegally constructed near Shadikhana in Indravelli town. Traffic on the main road came to a halt for a long time due to the protest. Officials from the police, revenue, and gram panchayat departments dismantled the illegal constructions in the early hours of the morning. Sub-collector Yuvraj Marmat arrived at the scene and informed the protesters that the structures had been dismantled because they were built illegally.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Yuvraj Marmat non-tribals illegal constructions protest 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick