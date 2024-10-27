Telangana protagonist Dr Bapu Reddy dead

Nizamabad: Dr J. Bapu Reddy, a founding member of the BRS and a renowned physician, died on Saturday night in Hyderabad after a prolonged battle with ill health. He was 75 years old.

For the past few months, Dr Reddy was receiving medical treatment before succumbing to his ailments. A key figure in the separate Telangana statehood movement, Bapu Reddy was a close associate of BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao and played a significant role in shaping the party’s direction.

Born in Ananthagiri village in Ellanthakunta mandal of the erstwhile Karimnagar district, Dr Reddy later settled in Nizamabad. In the 2009 general elections, he contested as a BJP candidate from the Nizamabad Parliament constituency but was defeated.