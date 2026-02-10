Telangana Prone to Climate Change Impacts: Centre

Hyderabad: Heat waves are becoming more common in India, as are other climate events, and Andhra Pradsh was one of the states that is vulnerable to climate change driven changes resulting in extreme weather events, the Centre has said.

Andhra Pradesh was prone to droughts and forest fires, and Visakhapatnam to urban flooding, minister of state for environment, forest, and climate change Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. Telangana was among the states which the Centre had supported with measures to combat climate change-driven events.

In the Lok Sabha, replying to a question on India being ranked 9th among countries worst affected by climate change as per a recent international report, Kirti Vardhan Singh said India had been experiencing extreme events, including cyclonic storms, droughts, floods, heat waves, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods. While the east and west coasts are prone to tropical cyclone activity, the Indian Himalayan Region lying in seismic zones IV and V, is highly vulnerable to landslides, floods and glacial lake outburst floods, he said.

Heatwaves were occurring more frequently over the Indo-Gangetic plains, central and north-western India, “while extreme precipitation and flooding have affected several parts of the country, particularly the Indo-Gangetic plains, peninsular, eastern and north-eastern regions,” he said.

Singh, in his reply said Andhra Pradesh was among drought-prone states along with Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are among states prone to forest fires.

According to the minister, Hyderabad along with other Tier-I cities Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Chennai, and Visakhapatnam among Tier-II cities Guwahati, Patna, Kanpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow and Raipur, were prone to urban flooding.

The report, ‘Climate Risk Index 2026 – Who suffers most from extreme weather events?’, published by Germanwatch, has said that in the past 30 years, “India recorded more than 400 events with recurring floods, cyclones, droughts and heatwaves presenting continuous risks” resulting in India ranking among the 30 most affected in the long term 30-year index.

Climate Risk Index 2026 report says:

India in 9th place on the index

430 extreme weather events in India in 30 years

Suffered economic losses of $ 170 billion

130 crore people affected, 80,000 fatalities