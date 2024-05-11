Telangana: Priyanka Gandhi to visit Kamareddy today

Nizamabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Kamareddy district headquarters on May 11 to participate in the Parliament election campaign of Zaheerabad constituency. Instead of addressing the public meeting, she will participate in a road show in the town.





The Congress made arrangements for a public meeting at Government degree college grounds. But with a change in schedule, Priyanka Gandhi will participate in a road show from Indira Gandhi statue at railway station to Subhash Road.

Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy along with Priyanka Gandhi will reach Kamareddy town by helicopter at Indira Gandhi stadium on Saturday 3 pm. Government adviser Mohd Ali Shabbir, Zaheerabad Parliament constituency Congress candidate Suresh Kumar Shetkar and other senior leaders will participate.



AICC secretary, Kerala Congress MLA P.C. Vishnunadh visited Kamareddy on Friday and supervised the arrangements for the visit of Priyanka Gandhi.

