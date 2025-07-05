Telangana Private Schools Object to Proposed Fee Regulation Bill

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), comprising private unaided schools, on Saturday submitted a representation to government adviser K. Keshava Rao regarding its concerns over the proposed bill to regulate and monitor fees in private schools and junior colleges.

The group has objected to several provisions in the draft, beginning with the annual fee revision process. The association asked the government to allow schools to revise fees each year based on the consumer price index, as is done in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat. The association said linking the fee hike to CPI, capped at an additional five per cent, would maintain natural justice and reduce the need for schools to seek prior clearance from the proposed fee regulation and monitoring commission.

A second major concern was the proposed shift from the existing school governing body structure to a 10-member parent-teacher committee. The association said the new arrangement would reduce the school managements’ role in decisions related to fee setting. They have asked for the retention of the current structure laid out in a government order from 1994, which included representation from management, teachers, and parents, including one educated mother nominated by the district educational officer.

The association has also proposed introducing differentiated fee slabs, based on academic stages. The five-stage classification includes pre-primary, primary, upper primary, high school, and intermediate.











