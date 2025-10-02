Telangana Private Professional Colleges Call For Strike From October 13

Hyderabad:Private professional colleges have called for strike from October 13, expressing displeasure over the state government’s failure to release Rs 200 crore out of an arrears of Rs 600 crore that were supposed to be cleared before Dasara.

The Federation of Association of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), comprising private professional and degree colleges, took the decision during its emergency executive council meeting on Wednesday.

The association asked the state government to pay Rs 400 crore and another tranche of `600 crore before Diwali. “If the dues are not paid by October 13, a strike will begin in all colleges and classes will be suspended. From October 13 to 18, a week-long protest will be held under FATHI’s leadership across all districts along with students and parents.”

“As Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is holding the education portfolio, we demand that all further discussions will take place directly through the CM office. They have also invited Revanth Reddy to attend at least one large-scale meeting organised between October 13-18 on behalf of 2,500 colleges,” one of the members of FATHI said.

They said that the government is claiming that it has released 50 per cent of the dues for the academic year 2023-24 on Wednesday. But the government has cancelled the tokens for the pending dues of the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

They have demanded that the tokens be immediately regenerated and asked the state government to clear Rs 10,000 crore which it owed to higher education institutions in the state by the academic year 2025-26.