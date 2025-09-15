Telangana Private Hospitals to Indefinitely Halt Aarogyasri Services from Sept 16

Citing delay in clearing pending payments, the Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA) on Monday announced an indefinite suspension of Aarogyasri scheme services.

The decision would be implemented by private hospitals network across the state from the midnight of September 16.

The association said that despite repeated talks with officials and assurances the delays in disbursal of payments continued. Extending regret over the inconvenience, they urged the public and beneficiaries to understand their constraints.

This would the second such strike by TANHA, earlier this year the association withdrew from Aarogyasri services for 10-days before calling the strike off after assurance of repayment from officials.