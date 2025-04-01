Telangana Prisons department wins prestigious SKOCH award in New Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services department won prestigious SKOCH award at the 100th SKOCH Summit at New Delhi.

The 100th SKOCH summit, themed “Navigating New Frontiers in Economic Justice and Legal Frameworks,” marked a significant milestone in discussions on economic justice and legal reforms. The summit was inaugurated by Sameer Kochhar, Chairman of the SKOCH Group, with the inaugural keynote address delivered by Ajay Seth, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

Out of 250 government initiatives from across India, Telangana Prisons department was honoured with the prestigious SKOCH award for its exemplary project on the “Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Prisoners into Society.”

The award recognizes the department's dedicated efforts in reforming and supporting former inmates, promoting their successful reintegration into society.

Dr. Soumya Mishra, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana, and Mr. M. Sampath, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Telangana, proudly received the award on behalf of the department.

The Telangana Prisons department has been at the forefront of prisoner rehabilitation through various initiatives, including skill development programs, counselling services, and community reintegration projects. This recognition underscores the department’s commitment to social justice, transformative rehabilitation, and the advancement of human dignity within the correctional system.