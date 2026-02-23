 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana Prisons Department Reopens Ayurvedic Village After 6 Years

Telangana
23 Feb 2026 12:49 PM IST

The revival of ayurvedic village marks a significant step in integrating healthcare services with correctional rehabilitation: Dr. Soumya Mishra

Telangana Prisons Department Reopens Ayurvedic Village After 6 Years
x
Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Dr. Soumya Mishra inaugurated ayurvedic village at Chanchalguda on Monday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: An ayurvedic village, a key reformative and welfare initiative of the Telangana Prisons and Correctional services department, has been reopened after a six-year gap at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA) in Chanchalguda.

Its revival marks a significant step in integrating healthcare services with correctional rehabilitation. Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Dr. Soumya Mishra inaugurated ayurvedic village here on Monday.

Dr. Soumya Mishra highlighted that the ayurvedic village is a model initiative combining affordable public healthcare with prisoner rehabilitation. The facility will provide authentic ayurvedic treatments and therapies at nominal cost, making quality traditional healthcare accessible to the general public while strengthening the bond between prisons and society.

She emphasized that the initiative has strong rehabilitative value, as inmates will receive structured training in ayurvedic therapies and wellness services, gaining certified practical skills to improve their employability after release.

The center is fully operational with experienced ayurvedic doctors, qualified therapists, and trained staff to ensure quality service delivery. The department also plans to replicate this model by establishing similar ayurvedic villages in other jails soon.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news Telangana prisons Dr Soumya Mishra Ayurvedic village 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X