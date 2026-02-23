Telangana Prisons Department Reopens Ayurvedic Village After 6 Years

Hyderabad: An ayurvedic village, a key reformative and welfare initiative of the Telangana Prisons and Correctional services department, has been reopened after a six-year gap at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA) in Chanchalguda.

Its revival marks a significant step in integrating healthcare services with correctional rehabilitation. Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Dr. Soumya Mishra inaugurated ayurvedic village here on Monday.

Dr. Soumya Mishra highlighted that the ayurvedic village is a model initiative combining affordable public healthcare with prisoner rehabilitation. The facility will provide authentic ayurvedic treatments and therapies at nominal cost, making quality traditional healthcare accessible to the general public while strengthening the bond between prisons and society.

She emphasized that the initiative has strong rehabilitative value, as inmates will receive structured training in ayurvedic therapies and wellness services, gaining certified practical skills to improve their employability after release.

The center is fully operational with experienced ayurvedic doctors, qualified therapists, and trained staff to ensure quality service delivery. The department also plans to replicate this model by establishing similar ayurvedic villages in other jails soon.