Hyderabad: A free shuttle bus service to Rashtrapati Nilayam in collaboration with the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) was virtually inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu to mark the completion of two years of her presidency on Thursday. The initiative is aimed at enhance accessibility and increasing citizen engagement with Rashtrapati Nilayam, the President's winter retreat here.

The free service will run from Paradise Metro Rail Station and Yatri Niwas every hour, from 9 am. Tickets can be pre-booked online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or on the spot using the QR code in the bus.

This shuttle is part of the President's vision to increase citizen connect by enhancing the accessibility and outreach of Rashtrapati Nilayam, a communiqué said. TGTDC chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy and managing director N. Prakash Reddy were present at the inaugural.