Telangana: Prajavani Resolves Student Plea, Orders Land Probe

Karimnagar: Two petitions at the weekly grievance redressal programme ‘Prajavani’ at the Collectorate on Monday led to immediate official intervention, including a directive to enable a student to appear for examinations and an inquiry into a land dispute.

A Class VII student from Puranipeta Government School sought permission to continue her studies, stating that her mother’s illness had affected her attendance. She also alleged delay in issuance of her transfer certificate by her previous school, which prevented admission to a nearby school ahead of examinations.

District collector B. Satya Prasad directed district education officer Ramu to resolve the issue. Following the instructions, the DEO asked officials to ensure that the student is allowed to write her examinations.

In another petition, Tanugula Lachaiah from Velgatoor mandal alleged that his nephew obtained transfer of his two-acre land on the promise of care through adoption and later failed to honour it.

He requested cancellation of the land transfer. Officials forwarded the complaint to the mandal revenue officer of Velgatoor for inquiry and further action.