Telangana Power Utilities Supplied the All-time High Energy 335.89 MU a Day

Hyderabad: Telangana power utilities supplied a record 335.89 million units (MU) of electricity on March 9, the highest energy consumption recorded in the state so far, surpassing the previous peak demand of 335.19 MU registered on March 18 last year.

Power consumption is measured in a kilowatt hour or one unit of electricity. Power generation is recorded in watts, which is instantaneous capacity at any particular time.

Despite being smaller in geographical size and population compared with several other states, Telangana’s peak energy supply is comparable with larger power-consuming states — Karnataka recorded 359 MU, Madhya Pradesh 358 MU and Rajasthan 388.80 MU, while neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s all-time high stands at 274.8 MU.

Officials said the state continues to maintain round-the-clock power supply to all sectors, including domestic, agricultural and industrial consumers, amid rising demand.

Commenting on the development, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government was prepared to meet higher energy demand in the coming days and projected that the requirement could reach 350 MU.

He said the state’s power utilities had strengthened grid management and coordination to ensure uninterrupted supply. Bhatti also appreciated the power utilities for achieving the milestone of the highest energy supply recorded in the state.