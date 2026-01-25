Telangana Power Staff Postpone Protest After Dy CM’s Assurance

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Telangana Power Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) met Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday, seeking his intervention against unilateral transfer decisions issued by power distribution companies (DISCOMs).

The JAC had earlier urged DISCOM CMDs and Power Department special chief secretary Navin Mittal in December to schedule transfers in May or June, alongside grade upgrades for artisans. Despite this, management issued guidelines on January 20 for immediate transfers, ignoring employee concerns over children’s annual exams and peak summer power supply demands.

Delegation members, including chairman Saibaba, co-chairman Ratnakar Rao, Medi Ramesh, Bhupal Reddy, Pawan and Mahesh, said they had submitted fresh representations demanding discussions before decisions on transfers. With no response, they resolved to stage a major dharna at Mint Compound along with another JAC.

However, they first approached the Deputy Chief Minister, who assured them he would discuss the matter with management the same day to ensure no employee is inconvenienced. Following this assurance, the JAC announced it had postponed its protest programme.