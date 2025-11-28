Telangana Power Engineers Join Nationwide Protest Against Electricity Privatisation

Hyderabad: Telangana Power Engineers Joint Action Committee (TGPEJAC) on Thursday expressed solidarity with UP electricity workers over the privatisation of Uttar Pradesh's electricity companies, and called for a coordinated protest against attempts to private power distribution.

TGPEJAC chairman Saibaba criticised the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, warning that approving it would drag the country into darkness, causing hardship for farmers, consumers, and employees. He urged the Telangana government to construct power plants like Ramagundam Thermal and Palwancha under public-sector initiatives for affordable supply.

JAC convener Ratnakar Rao highlighted that high electricity rates in metros like Kolkata and Mumbai stem from privatisation, and maintaining government control ensures affordable power to consumers and farmers. He called on all electricity employees to join the national march to Delhi on January 30, warning that privatisation would ignite a sustained nationwide strike.

Co-convener B.C. Reddy reaffirmed the commitment of electricity workers across India to resist privatisation efforts, including opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025.