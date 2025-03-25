Telangana: Power Demand Surges in Yasangi Season

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed an unexpected surge in power demand during the current yasangi (rainy) season. The combined Mahbubnagar district saw a rise in power demand by 59.36 per cent in the current season as against 12 per cent in the last Rabi season.

The 24x7 free power supply to the agriculture sector, growth in industrial and IT sectors, and increased usage of electrical appliances like geyser and air conditioners in urban areas is stated to be the main reason for increased power demand.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui, TG Southern Power Distribution Corporation Ltd chairman and managing director, attributed the reduced power breakdowns and interruptions in the state to relentless work by the staff to improve the power infrastructure and government financial support.

“The power interruptions and breakdowns in the TGSPDCL limits have come down by 24 per cent compared to last financial year. The time taken to restore power after interruptions has also improved considerably. In the past, restoring power after disruptions caused by wind or rain took hours in some areas,” he said.

The introduction of ERT (Emergency Response Team) vehicles and widespread adoption of technologies like TGAIMS have proved pivotal in reducing power interruptions and breakdowns. A field visit by Faruqui and his team of officials during the recent heavy rains and gales, helped the power utility to expedite restoration efforts with the help of technology and a special app developed by it.

The power demand in Telangana is growing substantially, reflecting the state’s economic growth, industrial expansion, and increased agricultural activities.

On March 20, at 4.39 pm, the power demand in Telangana reached a peak of 17,162 megawatts, highest in the state’s history. In the previous financial year (2023-24), the peak demand was recorded at 15,623 megawatts (March 8, 2024).