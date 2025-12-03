Telangana Pollution Board Reviews 49 Industries, Issues Closure Orders To 6

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) reviewed 49 industries during its task force meetings held in November 2025 and issued closure orders to six units for violating environmental norms.

The officials said the inspections focused on compliance with pollution-control standards, waste-management practices and adherence to consent conditions. Industries found operating without valid permissions or failing to rectify earlier notices were directed to shut down until they meet the required safeguards.

The board stated that enforcement drives would continue in December, with priority on high-risk sectors and units located near residential zones and water bodies.

The pollution board issued closure orders to the following industries in November 2025: Sri Vengamamba Mining Company (Quartz Mine, Turupupally, Devarakonda, Nalgonda), TEW Automation (IDA Pashamylaram, Patancheru, Sangareddy), Sahasra Enviro (S. Lingotam, Choutuppal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri), and Swarna Plastic (Nagulapally, Farooqnagar, Rangareddy).