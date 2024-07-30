Telangana: Political Parties Gear Up for Local Body Elections, Ramp Up Campaigns

ADILABAD: Leaders of various political parties planning to contest in local body elections in the district have started visiting villages and towns and attending different functions. The Congress, the BJP and the BRS aspirants are meeting people and informing them that they will take part in the local body elections and seeking their support.



Many leaders are seen preparing the ground following news that the state government has begun preparations to conduct local body elections in the state.





Defeated MLA candidates and those who were refused tickets to contest in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are planning to contest in the local body elections for ZPTCs. Aspirants have started lobbying with in-charge ministers, Assembly constituency in-charges, local MLAs and MPs for tickets.



The BJP won four MLA seats, the BRS two and the Congress one seat under the Adilabad parliamentary constituency that went to the BJP. Leaders zero in on those villages from where they want to contest as ZPTCs and step up local level social work such as extending services to people in emergencies, ensuring welfare schemes and even extending financial help to the poor.