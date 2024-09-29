Telangana Police Warn Citizens About Vishing Scams

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have issued a warning to citizens to beware of vishing scams. They advised the public not to share personal information, emphasising that banks will never ask for confidential details such as OTP, card numbers, or CVV over the phone.



What are Vishing scams?



Vishing scams, or voice phishing, are when scammers use phone calls to trick people into giving away personal information like passwords or credit card numbers. The scammers pretend to be from trusted places like banks or government agencies.

These scams can involve real people or pre-recorded calls (robocalls). Often, they will try to create a sense of urgency by threatening legal action or saying your account will be frozen. This is done to make the person feel stressed and more likely to give away information without thinking carefully. Sometimes, scammers leave voicemails to try to increase their chances of success.

