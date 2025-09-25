Telangana Police to Open History Sheets to Contain Cybercrooks Activities

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters can no longer strike as per their whims and fancies as Telangana police decided to open suspect or history sheets against them to contain their activities.

The Director-General of Police Jitender has issued instructions to all the Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors (SIs) of cybercrime stations to open suspect or history sheets on all the habitual and repeated offenders persons, who were involved in social media offences and financial frauds ensuring close surveillance over their activates to curb their nefarious conduct.

A memo in this regard was issued to all the Inspectors and SIs of the cybercrime stations. The move assumed significance as most of the offenders involved in cybercrimes were found to be committing repeatedly.

It will also act as deterrence on the cyber fraudsters, who are targeting innocent people and swindling their hard-earned money.

Instructions were issued to identify such accused persons, open and maintain suspect and history sheets in cybercrime police station (CCPS) records, and ensure close surveillance over their activities to curb their nefarious conduct and manage the activities of habitual or potentially repeat offenders effectively.

The suspect and history sheets must be opened under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) even if they are not yet convicted, fall under the category of “suspects”, one of the classifications of history sheeters and submit compliance reports to the cybercrime station in Hyderabad within the stipulated time.

In August, the cybercrimes police station received 338 National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaints out of which 233 FIRs were registered at cybercrime police station of Hyderabad and 90 FIRs were registered at the zonal cyber cells of Hyderabad City Police.

During special operations in August 2025, the Hyderabad cyber crime police arrested 61 individuals from across India. Among them, 13 were related trading frauds, 12 investment frauds, 11 social media, eight insurance frauds, three digital arrest scams, one social media tipline, three unauthorized transactions, two each impersonation, OTP and loan fraud, five Copyright Act, The police also refunded Rs.1.01 crore to the victims last month.