Telangana Police Raids Hookah Parlours, 20 Detained

Hyderabad: The police detained more than 20 people after raiding hookah centers in Nagole and LB Nagar on Thursday night.

Following a tip-off, the police team led by LB Nagar Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A Krishnaiah raided the centers and found 20 individuals engaged in smoking with flavoured tobacco.

Speaking to ANI, Krishnaiah said, "This evening, we received credible information and subsequently a raid was conducted at Shehri Cafe in the Nagole police station limits. During the raid at the hookah parlour, we found hookah pots and flavours,” he said.

“Around 20 people were smoking hookah at the center. Smoking hookah negatively affects your health. Furthermore, the state government imposed a ban on hookah centers. It is very harmful for the youth to visit these hookah parlours. The youth should not engage in this,” the ACP added.

Another police officer said, “Any individual facing a case will negatively affect their chances of getting a private or a government job during the verification process. Thus, the youth must stay away from visiting these centers.”