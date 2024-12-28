Telangana Police Patrol Vehicles Face Maintenance Challenges

Hyderabad: Almost 4,000 vehicles belonging to the state police department suffer from poor to nil maintenance due to ‘paucity of funds’. Ironically, all these were earmarked for regular patrolling purposes. Reportedly, almost 40 per cent of vehicles, including MUVs, are found ‘unfit’ for use on patrolling rounds.

According to sources, the BRS government had sanctioned around Rs 500 crore for purchase of 4,000 vehicles, including MUVs, motor-bikes and others, exclusively for patrolling. The vehicles were equipped with sirens, flashing lights, GPS and radio systems.

Now, regular maintenance of the vehicles has become a challenge in itself as is the purchase of spare parts.

A few days back, some patrol vehicles, deployed when actor Allu Arjun was produced before the Nampally court, broke down. The driver of one vehicle sought the assistance of passersby to push the vehicle.

"Drivers are facing difficulties in attending night patrol duty. When the vehicle breaks down, it is quite embarrassing for the police department. When this issue was reported to higher officials, they promised to look into the issue. Sometimes, we approach private mechanics for repairs but getting spare parts is a big challenge," said a driver of a patrol vehicle.

"We have been urging higher officials to release funds. The finance department is likely to release funds for regular maintenance of vehicles," sources in the department said.

The same problems exist in districts, as well. They get some assistance from local repair shops.

"Senior officials must inspect the vehicles on a monthly basis because these vehicles play a key role in patrolling. Eventually, it is the drivers and operators who suffer the pains,' a patrolling vehicle driver said.

Gfx:

In 2014, the state government sanctioned Rs 200 crore for purchase of new vehicles, including HMVs, LMVs, MMVs and bikes.

Eight years later, in 2022, the government added Innovas to the police fleet.

The state government provided traffic police with new vehicles last year.