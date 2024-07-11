Telangana police nab 2 youth for abetting woman's suicide

Nalgonda: Police on Thursday arrested two youths for their role in the suicide of a woman at Chinthalagudem of Madgulapally mandal in the district. The accused threatened the woman they would post her obscene pictures on social media if she did not agree to marry one of them.

The victim, a polytechnic dropout, consumed pesticide on July 6 and died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nalgonda.

The police found the call details and the chats between the victim and the two accused from her village — Aruri Shiva and Kommanaboina Madhu. The duo forced her to marry one of them, otherwise, they threatened they would post her photographs on Instagram.

In the dying declaration, which was recorded by a magistrate last night, the victim reportedly said the duo had been harassing her. After the death news of Kalyani spread, Madhu, one of the accused, made a suicide bid by swallowing sleeping pills. He is getting treatment at a private hospital.



Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Rajashekhar Raju said Shiva and Madhu have been harassing the victim by threatening to post her photographs on Telegram. They also abused the victim over phone. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim committed suicide.

The victim’s mother alleged that the two youths foiled the marriage of her daughter by sending their call records to the prospective groom.