Telangana Police Fire in the Air to Nab Bihar-Based Robbers in Bathalapalli

Anantapur: An out-of-the-blue gunfire at Ramapuram, Battapalli mandal in Satya Sai district, left the villagers terror-stricken on Sunday. However, the local were relieved on coming to know later that it was not any faction feud fallout but fire opened by Telangana police trying to nab a notorious Bihar-based robbers’ gang that has been on the run.



A TS police team chasing the gang for long, swung into action after being tipped off that the robbers had taken shelter at Ramapuram.

Consequently, the Telangana police arrived in Bathalapalli on Saturday night and camped near the Ramapuram bus stand. On Sunday, the gang members attempted to flee on motorcycles. As the Telangana police were lying in wait, they immediately tried to apprehend the gang. Jolted by the police attack, the gang evaded arrest forcing the police to open three rounds in the air.

After alerting the Dharmavaram DSP, the police team are trying to find out who had given refuge to the Bihar gang in Ramapuram.