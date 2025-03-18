Telangana: Police Bust Gang Involved in Kidnap of Minor

Warangal: The Mills Colony police on Tuesday arrested six members of a gang, including a minor girl and a woman, for kidnapping a minor, raping her, and attempting to force her into prostitution here in Hanamkonda.

The police seized 1.8 kg of ganja, a car, Rs 75,000, four mobile phones and condom packets from the house of the main accused.

The gang was exposed when a young girl returned home two days after her abduction on March 11 as the Mills Colony police were searching for her based on a complaint by her parents.

Warangal police commissioner Sunpreet Singh told reporters that the accused were identified as Musku Latha, Abdul Afnan, Shaikh Sayani Baba, Mohammad Altaf, Mirza Faiz Baig, all residents of Warangal city and a minor girl.

Upon learning that the victim returned home, the police questioned her and learnt from her that she had been abducted by a group of individuals who forced her to consume ganja and later raped her.

The police under the supervision of Central DCP Sheikh Saleema set up three special teams to nab the suspects.

Musku Latha, the main accused, had been running a prostitution ring from Lyaadella village. After the death of her parents, she took a minor girl into her home. She convinced the minor to recruit women or minors for the trade, promising them money.

The minor girl befriended the victim (minor girl) through a social messaging platform and gained her trust by meeting her during school hours.

On March 11, the accused including the minor girl and two others took the victim in a car. They purchased ganja from Mirza Faiz Baig and took her to an old house in Narsampet where they made her consume ganja.

There Sheikh Sayani Baba raped the victim. The gang threatened the victim to release her video if she did not comply with their demands. The victim managed to escape from their clutches and reached home.