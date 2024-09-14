Telangana: Police Bar Visit of Fact-Finding Team To Encounter Place

Kothagudem: Manuguru police on Saturday did not allow the Civil Liberties Committee (CLC)’s fact-finding team to visit the place of encounter near Raghunadapalem, and took them into custody.

The police picked up 13 activists including CLC state president Gaddam Laxman from the bus stand and railway station of Manuguru and shifted them to the local police station.

The activists raised slogans against the police. They were released in the evening. Human rights activist Prof G. Haragopal condemned the arrest of the fact finding team members.

Meanwhile, members of the Dalita Adivasi Sangh registered protests against the CLC team over the killing of Dalit women by Maoists. They also pointed out that no Maoist from upper caste was killed in the name of being a police informer.

12-year-old boy murdered in Balkonda

A-12-year-old boy was found dead with injuries on Saturday at Balkonda. The deceased, Kachu Rakesh of Chittapur village in Balkonda mandal, was found near Quilla water tank in Balkonda mandal headquarters.



Rakesh left home on September 11 to visit Ganesh pandals in the village and did not return. After searching for him, his parents lodged a complaint with the Balkonda police. The passersby noticed the body of the boy on Saturday and informed the police.

Police pressed into service a dog squad to collect information. The body was shifted for post-mortem. Balkonda mandal police registered a murder case and are investigating the case.