Telangana: Police Arrest 4 Thieves; 19 Tractor Trolleys Recovered

Suryapet: CCS and Maddirala police in a joint operation on Saturday arrested four persons and recovered 19 tractor trolleys from their possession. The accused were identified as Sampangi Mahesh, Orsu Venkanna, Sampangi Satyam and Alakuntla Mahesh.

SP Sunpreet Singh said the police took the four accused into custody when they were traveling on the engine of a tractor. During the inquiry, the four confessed to thefts at Munagala, Penphad, Miryalaguda rural, Nagaram, Maddirala, Gurrampode, Nuthankal, Mothe, Garidepally, Shaligowraram and Suryapet rural police stations limits.

He said the modus operandi of the gang was that they targeted tractor trolleys parked on the roadside and agricultural fields by farmers. They would make money by selling the stolen tractor trolleys.

Ambulance driver dies, 4 others hurt in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: An ambulance driver died on the spot and four others including a patient were injured when the ambulance hit a stationary lorry at Gudur of Miryalaguda mandal in the district in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased driver was identified as K Rajesh while the four injured were K Sunitha, Chokka Shiva Kumar, Chokka Subbamma and Kondeti Sunil.

According to police, Sunitha, a native of Hyderabad, went to her relatives’ house at Nellore where she developed a serious illness. Her relatives were shifting Sunitha to a hospital at Hyderabad by an ambulance but met with an accident on the way.

The injured persons have been shifted to a private hospital for treatment.