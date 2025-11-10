Telangana Poet Ande Sri Passes Away at 64

Hyderabad: Renowned poet and writer Ande Sri (64) passed away on Sunday night. He reportedly developed severe health complications at his residence in Hyderabad, following which his family rushed him to Gandhi Hospital.

Despite treatment, he succumbed late in the night.



Andeshri played a significant role in the Telangana movement and emerged as a prominent poet despite having no formal schooling. His song “Mayamaipothunnadamma” earned widespread acclaim. The Telangana government officially recognised his composition “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” as the state song

