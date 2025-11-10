 Top
Telangana Poet Ande Sri Passes Away at 64

10 Nov 2025 8:47 AM IST

Creator of Telangana state song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” breathed his last while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad

Writer Ande Sri .

Hyderabad: Renowned poet and writer Ande Sri (64) passed away on Sunday night. He reportedly developed severe health complications at his residence in Hyderabad, following which his family rushed him to Gandhi Hospital.

Despite treatment, he succumbed late in the night.

Andeshri played a significant role in the Telangana movement and emerged as a prominent poet despite having no formal schooling. His song “Mayamaipothunnadamma” earned widespread acclaim. The Telangana government officially recognised his composition “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” as the state song

