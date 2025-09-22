Telangana Plans to Put Asian’s Largest Tribal Fair on World Map

Warangal: The Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is gearing up to ensure that Asia’s largest tribal fair, the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, is celebrated on a grand scale at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

Breaking from past traditions where governments limited themselves to temporary arrangements and former Chief Ministers showed little interest in reviewing the festival, CM Revanth Reddy has given special focus to Medaram Jatara preparations. For the first time, a Chief Minister has decided to visit the shrine well in advance to personally inspect and plan the arrangements.

On Tuesday, September 23, the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting in Medaram with temple priests, tribal elders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and officials to discuss festival management and upcoming construction projects. The government is prioritising large-scale development works to accommodate the millions of devotees who worship Sammakka, Saralamma, Pagididdaraju, and Govindaraju at their sacred platforms.

Key developmental plans include constructing grand welcome arches, renovating temple areas to make darshan and offering bangaram (jaggery) easier for devotees, and upgrading facilities for taking the holy dip in Jampanna Vagu.

The government has pledged to carry out all works in line with tribal traditions and beliefs, using high-quality materials such as granite and limestone. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare plans that reflect the culture and aspirations of the Adivasi community, ensuring the Jatara’s legacy is preserved.

Additionally, the government aims to put the Medaram Jatara on the world map while promoting spiritual and eco-tourism throughout the year. This initiative is expected to boost tourism to nearby heritage and natural sites such as Ramappa Temple, Ghanpur Kotagullu, and Laknavaram Lake, creating new employment opportunities for locals.

With the number of devotees steadily increasing, particularly on weekends and holidays, the government’s initiatives will focus on providing improved facilities and accommodation to manage the growing influx of visitors.