Telangana plans to offer emergency services on Mee Seva WhatsApp

Hyderabad: The state government plans to make emergency services such as ambulance services (108 and 102), fire services (101), LPG cylinder booking available on Mee Seva WhatsApp. Over 3.25 lakh citizens availed various services through Mee Seva’s WhatsApp API, which was launched on November 18, 2025.

According to data provided by the IT department, about 4.5 lakh people registered on the Mee Seva’s WhatsApp platform. Of whom, 3.25 lakh accessed various civic services within three months of its launch.

The service, introduced to reduce queues at Mee Seva centres, allows citizens to access services round-the-clock through the WhatsApp number 8096958096. The government has enabled 581 services belonging to more than 10 departments on the platform.

Services most frequently availed include caste and income certificates, birth and death certificates, residence certificates, police challans, ration shop renewals, temple services, building permissions, vehicle life tax, licences and property tax-related services. The government is now planning to extend the initiative to emergency services soon.

Applicants can also track the status of Mee Seva certificates, receive updates and download approved documents directly on WhatsApp, reducing repeated visits to physical centres. The platform also offers services related to 31 temples across the state, including booking for darshan and accommodation.

Through the WhatsApp platform, applicants can raise queries, apply for services, make payments and check application status via messaging, which has helped address technical difficulties, particularly for those unfamiliar with digital technology.

In addition to Mee Seva WhatsApp, more than 5,000 Mee Seva centres across the state provide digital civic services to around one lakh people daily. Between November 1, 2023, and January 31, 2026, Mee Seva recorded 5.98 crore transactions with a total value of Rs 3,811 crore.