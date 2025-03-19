Telangana plans to decentralise industrial sector

Hyderabad:The government has introduced the Mega Master Plan 2050 to achieve large-scale industrial growth across Telangana.

The core objective of this policy is to decentralise industrial development, ensuring that Hyderabad is not the sole hub of industrial progress but that all regions of the state experience balanced and sustainable growth.



As part of this initiative, the government is establishing sector-specific industrial clusters across the state in key industries such as IT, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food processing, sports, automobiles, garments, metalware, handlooms, and jewellery manufacturing, among others.



These clusters will drive economic expansion, job creation, and infrastructure development throughout the state. Furthermore, the government is developing the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor along both sides of National Highway 163, creating a strategic growth corridor that will attract investments and boost regional industrialisation.



The master plan aims to transform Hyderabad into a global city of international standards, focusing on technological advancement, transportation expansion, infrastructure development, and environmental conservation. As part of this vision, the Musi Riverfront Development Project was launched.



Promoting the establishment of solar and wind energy projects and driving the state towards a greener and more energy-efficient future is also a key component of the Mega Master Plan 2050.