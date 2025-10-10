Telangana Plans to Complete 65 Lakh Indiramma Sari Distribution by Nov 15

Hyderabad: The state government announced that the distribution of 65 lakh 'Indiramma saris’ to women members of self-help groups (SHGs) across Telangana will be completed by November 15. The process, which had been halted due to the local body election code, has resumed following the High Court’s stay on government order for 42 per cent BC quota in the elections.

Textiles and Handlooms Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao reviewed the implementation of the sari distribution programme with senior officials, including principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer and TSCO Telangana Handloom authorities, at the Secretariat on Friday. The minister said the Congress government was committed to ensuring prosperity for handloom weavers, who play a key role in the scheme.

He said the scheme requires 4.34 crore metres of fabric for the production of 64.69 lakh saris, of which 3.65 crore metres had already been woven by powerloom workers. So far, 33.35 lakh saris have been supplied to district warehouses under TSCO’s supervision. About 6,900 handloom weavers have gained six to eight months of steady employment under this programme, earning monthly wages between Rs 18,000 and Rs 22,000.

Minister Nageswara Rao directed officials to complete the production and supply of sarees to district godowns by November 15 to ensure timely distribution. He also instructed them to expedite the handloom weavers’ loan waiver process, with verification to be completed soon so that funds could be credited directly to beneficiaries’ accounts. Around 6,780 weavers will benefit from a loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh each.

The minister said the government had launched the Telangana Handloom label to promote quality handloom products under a unified state brand. Under the 'Nethanna Bhima' and 'Nethanna Bharosa' schemes, Rs 48.80 crore has been allocated this year to provide incentives, which include Rs 18,000 to each weaver and Rs 6,000 to associated workers, in two instalments annually.

Nageswara Rao said 13,371 weavers have registered under the Nethanna Bharosa scheme so far, while another 3,966 applications are under scrutiny. About 18,000 weavers are expected to benefit from the scheme.

He also instructed departments and corporations to procure all government fabric orders through TESCO, ensuring consistent work for handloom and power loom units, and directed the clearance of pending bills. He further ordered the relocation of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, currently functioning temporarily in Hyderabad, to the Pochampally Handloom Park in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district at the earliest.