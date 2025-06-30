Telangana Plans a Single Building Code for Entire State

Hyderabad: The state government has started the process of drafting and implementing a Unified Development and Building Code (UDBC) that will be applicable across the state.

Currently, building regulations stem from dozens of Government Orders (GOs). These GOs relate to zoning regulations such as residential, green zone, among others, Transferable Development Rights (TDRs), and setback rules that differ based on the width of the road and the usage of the building.

With the drafting of the UDBC and its integration with BuildNow, the project will ensure rationalisation and simplification of the existing development and building rules in the state.

According to the proposal, the UDBC will serve as a comprehensive, transparent, and user-friendly framework, harmonising regulations and procedures for development and building activities, thereby promoting uniformity, efficiency, and accountability.

According to HMDA records, the UDBC will foster sustainable urban development and enhance the ease of doing business for citizens and stakeholders across the state.

HMDA officials said that the UDBC by the state government is a strategic project aimed at unifying, streamlining, and modernising the existing development and building rules, addressing issues faced by those constructing structures. The UDBC project will be executed by the HMDA on behalf of the state government.