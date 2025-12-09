Telangana Pitches for India’s Premier Film Hub Tag

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to present one of its most ambitious cultural and economic initiatives at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 on Tuesday — the ‘Film in Telangana’.

Built around the theme ‘One Country, Many Cinemas’, the session aims to position Telangana as India’s next major filmmaking hub. It will highlight the state’s filmmaker-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure, and long-term creative vision aligned with Telangana Rising 2047 in the session.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called the summit “Telangana’s invitation to global creators and investors to partner with a bold, future-ready state,” emphasising that cinema is a key driver of jobs, culture and global reach.

The high-profile panel will bring together leading voices from across India’s film industries, including Arjun Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Parthiv Gohil, Asif Ali and Sukumar, along with major producers, OTT leaders and industry decision-makers.

The discussion will explore India’s diverse cinematic landscape and explain Telangana's new initiative, including single-window permissions, predictable incentives, AI/VFX hubs and the proposed Film City, which is designed to serve filmmakers nationwide.