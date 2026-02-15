Telangana Pharma Hub Gets Centre Of Excellence Status

HYDERABAD: In a boost to Telangana’s pharmaceutical research ecosystem, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Niper) Hyderabad has been chosen as one of seven centres of excellence (CoEs) under the Centre’s Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma-MedTech (PRIP) scheme.

Each Niper will host a CoE to strengthen research infrastructure, accelerate innovation, and deepen industry–academia collaboration. The Hyderabad centre will focus on bulk drugs, a critical area for reducing import dependence.

The PRIP scheme, with an outlay of ₹5,000 crore till FY 2030, supports R&D across the pharma–medtech lifecycle — from early research to product development and commercialisation. Financial assistance is extended to industries, MSMEs, and startups for projects on new medicines, complex generics, biosimilars, and novel medical devices, either independently or in partnership with academia.

The announcement comes amid the Centre’s wider push for bulk drug manufacturing. While Telangana has not secured a Bulk Drug Park under the ₹3,000 crore scheme — parks have been approved in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh — it benefits from priority land allotment for PLI-prioritised products.

Union minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers Anupriya Patel, in a Lok Sabha reply, underscored the Centre’s strategy to cut API import dependence and promote domestic innovation. With its pharma hub status, Niper Hyderabad is positioned to play a pivotal role in this national drive.