Telangana people will remain grateful to Dr Singh: KCR

Hyderabad:BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and expressed shock at his death. He recalled the stellar role played by him when the nation was in dire economic crisis.

In a release here on Thursday, Rao said, “Manmohan Singh had earned the trust of former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao, who considered him a dear son of the nation. That the state was formed during his tenure as PM is historical.”

In this context, Rao recalled his association with Dr. Singh after joining the UPA as a tactical move before the state was secured.

“Manmohan Singh was a man of few words and a mature politician, who never lost his calm and rendered his services to the nation. He understood the Telangana movement and the pulse of the people of the region and gave his support for the establishment of the state. Telangana will forever remember the backing from him. His death is a loss to the nation. I express my profound grief to his family members,” he said.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao took to X and said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. A visionary leader and an architect of India's economic reforms, his contributions to the nation will be remembered for generations. His dedication to public service is an inspiration. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."









CPI leader K. Narayana also expressed grief at the death of the former PM.




