Telangana: Pegadapally Villagers Demand Scheduled Bank Branch for Better Access

Nizamabad: The villagers of Pegadapally in Bodhan mandal urged to set up scheduled bank branch in their village. Pegadapally village development association president Shivaji Rao submitted a memorandum in this regard to concerned officials on Tuesday. He said that farmers, women and students are facing hardship due to non availability of bank branch in Pegadapally village.

Neighbouring Bhulaxmi camp and Langdapur villagers also passed unanimous resolution urging the authorities to set up scheduled bank branch in Pegadapally village for the convenience of the people, he said.