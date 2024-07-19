Telangana: Peddampet in Jayashankar district receives highest rainfall

Hyderabad: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red alert to Hyderabad and a few districts in Telangana following a depression in Bay of Bengal, the officials had been cautious alerting the public over likelihood of submergence and inconvenience due to the heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD, Peddampet in Jayashankar district received the highest rainfall of 207.8 mm, followed by Devulawada in Mancherial district receiving 172.0 mm, Jambuga in Kumaram Bheem district experiencing 159.3 mm rainfall.

A lowest rainfall of 23.6 mm was recorded at Sarngapur in Jagtial district.

Several other places like Koyyur in Jaishankar district, Neelwal in Mancherial district, Mallaram in Jaishankar district, Kagaznagar, Yelkapalle, Kunchavelli in Kumaram Bheem district also received heavy rainfall.

Several other places including Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Jagtial, Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts received copious rainfall, induced by the depression in Bay of Bengal.