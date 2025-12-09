Telangana Panchayat Polls: Candidates Sign Bond Declarations to Win Voters’ Trust

In Telangana’s ongoing Gram Panchayat elections, candidates are switching to an unusual campaign style to win voters’ confidence: “bond paper promises.” With villagers showing little belief in general verbal pledges, contestants are now printing their assurances on legal bond paper to create a unique campaign identity.

Across various districts, candidates are distributing written declarations promising development work, transparency, and accountability. Many are even agreeing to resign if they fail to deliver.

In Mancherial district's Bellampalli mandal, Malagurijala Sarpanch candidate Gomas Shyamalatha Srikant is distributing pamphlets listing 20 promises, including one unusual guarantee — waiving house tax if elected.

Similarly, in Suryapet district’s Tungaturthi, candidate Jaipal Naik issued a legal bond paper declaring that if he earns even one rupee more than his existing assets after becoming Sarpanch, the excess wealth may be confiscated by the village.

Rajeshwari, a candidate from Chennur in Karimnagar district, who wrote her promises on a ₹100 bond paper, stating that if she fails to fulfill them, she will resign and symbolically wear a slipper around her neck before stepping down.

In Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, Turkupalli mandal’s Rustapuram candidate Kondapuram Srihari Kumar also issued a bond paper listing 15 commitments. He pledged to complete them within two and a half years or resign voluntarily.

Another candidate from the same district, Jinkala Krishna of Dandumalkapuram, distributed a ₹100 bond paper stating he will not engage in corruption. He further declared that if his property grows beyond his current assets, officials and villagers have the right to seize the surplus wealth and redistribute it.

The use of legal declarations, pledges, and written guarantees marks a new shift in Telangana's grassroots politics where candidates are now trying to prove sincerity not through speeches, but through signed accountability documents.