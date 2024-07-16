Top
DC Correspondent
16 July 2024 3:39 PM GMT
Telangana: OUCE Emphasises Soft Skills for Job Market Success
OU College of Engineering principal Prof. K. Ramakrishna told students that advanced soft skills alongside domain knowledge were crucial to enhancing their job prospects. He was speaking at the inauguration of a five-day free campus recruitment training programme at Osmania University. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: OU College of Engineering principal Prof. K. Ramakrishna told students that advanced soft skills alongside domain knowledge were crucial to enhancing their job prospects. He was speaking at the inauguration of a five-day free campus recruitment training programme at Osmania University. Organised by the Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC) in collaboration with the OUCE, the programme is being conducted in the electronics & communication auditorium of the engineering department.

HCDC director Prof. C.V. Ranjani, coordinator Dr P. Muralidhar Reddy and OUCE head, dept. of electronics and communication, Prof. P. Chandrasekhar.

Prof. Chandrasekhar highlighted the need for students to leverage their talents to market themselves in the corporate world, stating that such training programmes served as a platform for entering multinational companies.

