Telangana Orders New DPR for RRR-South

Hyderabad: A fresh detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for the southern stretch of the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR), following the Cabinet’s approval of the new 201-kilometre six-lane alignment from Sangareddy to Choutuppal on June 23. Official sources said that land acquisition notifications for this southern part will be issued soon.

The Centre has approved the 161.51-km northern section of the RRR and is bearing the full construction cost. The land acquisition costs will be shared equally.among the Centre and the state government.

The state is now aiming for a similar arrangement for the southern part, where the Centre will bear the construction expenditure while the state will contribute 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy approved the new alignment for the southern part, prompting the roads and buildings (R&B) department to appoint a consultancy firm to prepare the DPR based on this alignment. With this, the Hyderabad RRR project will span a total of 362.51 kilometres in six-lane format.

The southern part will be developed as a greenfield expressway starting from Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhongir district and ending at Sangareddy, traversing through Yadadri Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Nagarkurnool districts. Major towns along this corridor include Samsthan Narayanapur, Marriguda, Keshampet, Balanagar, and Shabad.

The alignment of the southern part has been carefully planned to avoid hilly terrain, forests to ensure minimal environmental disruption and to avoid delays in securing forest approvals from the Centre. Only environmental clearances will be required from the Centre. The road is designed for a maximum speed of 120 km/h and will integrate key National Highways of NH-65, NH-44, NH-163, NH-19, and NH-76, ensuring improved regional connectivity.

The project is expected to impact 55 habitations and requires the acquisition of approximately 2,010 hectares. Two railway crossings and 22 locations with high-tension power lines have been identified along the proposed route.

The alignment has been laid out to provide connectivity to emerging infrastructure and development zones such as the proposed Future City, AI City, Adibatla Aero City, Industrial Parks and SEZs. It is also designed to integrate with the Indian Navy’s radar station at Vikarabad, eco-tourism zones in Kongarakalan and various industrial clusters.

The stretch will fall within 40 kilometres of the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and remain within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area jurisdiction. The RRR will also be connected to the proposed Regional Ring Railway to ensure seamless multi-modal transportation across the region.