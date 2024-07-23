Telangana: Opposition Wants Longer Budget Session

Hyderabad: The opposition BRS and the BJP on Tuesday said the Budget session of the Assembly was very short and that it should be held for a longer duration to ensure all issues of importance can be discussed in detail.

Outside the Legislature, the party will join issue with the Congress government over the Kaleshwaram project with a visit to Medigadda barrage and Kannepalli pumphouse on July 25 and 26 to demand that the water now available in Godavari river can be pumped and several reservoirs can be filled up.

Former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao directed his party MLAs and MLCs to visit the site to prove that the project was alive and usable.

Briefing reporters on the BRS Legislature Party meeting, former minister T. Harish Rao said his party would hold the government accountable on promises it had made to unemployed youth, doubling of Aasara pensions, implementation of farm loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa, and expose the government on scams in the excise and civil supplies department.

He said the party would submit an adjournment motion on the issue of unemployment and related matters and seek that the House discuss only that subject during the day.

Elsewhere, the BJP demanded that the session be held at least 18 days to discuss the promises made by Congress for people under 18 different sectors. BJP Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy, speaking to media persons, said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was hesitant to face the Assembly.

If the Appropriation bill needed to be cleared before July 31, a constitutional requirement, why was the session started earlier.

He said holding a session for three days, just as the BRS had done, was undemocratic. Maheshwar Reddy said that the BJLP had brought 18 issues for discussion during the session, covering agriculture, irrigation, job vacancies and issues of unemployed youth, panchayat raj, promises made to SCs and STs, irregularities and scams in the civil supplies department, corruption in housing, revenue and pension departments etc, he said.