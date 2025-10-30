Telangana: Open SSC, Inter Exam Results on October 30

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (Toss) will announce the results of its SSC and Intermediate public examinations held in September 2025 at 11 am on October 30. Students can check their results on the official website, as per the notification from director of Toss on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the directorate of government examinations has issued the schedule for payment of examination fees for students appearing in the SSC, OSSC, and vocational public examinations scheduled for March 2026. Students can pay their examination fees to their headmasters between October 30 and November 13 without any late fee. Payments made between November 15 and 29 will attract a late fee of Rs50, between December 2 and 11 a late fee of Rs200, and between December 15 and 19 a late fee of Rs500.

The fee for all subjects has been fixed at Rs125, while students appearing for up to three subjects will pay Rs110. Vocational candidates will be charged Rs60 in addition to the regular SSC examination fee. Heads of institutions have been instructed to display the fee particulars on their notice boards and warned against collecting any excess amount. “Any deviation in fee collection will be viewed seriously and action will be initiated as per rules in force,” the note stated.