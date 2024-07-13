Telangana: Open plots turn dumping yards in Bhongir

Bhongir: Open plots in residential areas have become a nuisance for residents in Bhongir municipality as they have been turned into dumping yards.

Despite door-to-door waste collection by the municipal staff, people dump waste in the open, making them breeding grounds for insects. Rainwater stagnating in the pits worsens the mosquito situation.



Most open plots are found in New Ramnagar, Pragathinagar, Raigiri, Samad Chowrastha, Hanumanwada and RB Nagar.



As per official figures, there are 14,630 houses in Bhongir municipality. The authorities have identified 14,800 open plots in the limits of Bhongir. Among them, 900 were located in residential colonies at the heart of the town. Added to this is the menace from the pigs and dogs.



K. Nimmaiah, a resident of Pragathinagar, said a vacant piece of land beside her house has turned into a dumping place. Even educated people throw waste on open plots. Foul smell makes life miserable for residents.



K. Yellaiah of Hanumanwada said owners of open plots should be made responsible for maintaining cleanliness on their properties. It should be made mandatory for owners to display banners asking people not to dump waste on them.



Bhongir municipal commissioner P Ramanujun Reddy said, “We are issuing notices to the owners of open plots to clean bushes and waste. Municipal sanitary workers also remove small bushes in the open plots, but completely cleaning them is the responsibility of owners.”