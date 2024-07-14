Telangana: Oora Panduga to Be Held in Nizamabad on July 28

Nizamabad: As part of the ongoing Bonalu festival season across the state, Nizamabad town is gearing up for Oora Panduga (village festival) on July 28. Sarva Samaj Committee, the organising body which consists of representations from all communities, conducted a meeting at Rani Sheelam Janaki Baigadi at Gole Hanuman in the town on Sunday to discuss the arrangements for the event. On the lines of Mahankali Bonalu in Secunderabad, the people of Nizamabad conduct Oora Panduga every year on a grand scale. The procession will start from the Quilla and pass through the main roads of the town to the Dubba area.

Committee president and former Nizamabad Urban MLA Endala Laxminarayana said that Oora Panduga is usually celebrated on July 21, but due to Guru Purnima falling on the same day, it has been decided that the festival would be conducted on July 28. The 'Bandaru' programme, in which the representatives of all communities would be involved, will be conducted on July 23, he explained.

The people of Nizamabad have been celebrating the festival for the last few decades for the well-being of residents of Nizamabad. The procession will be taken out via Dubba and Vinayaknagar routes in the town. Police will also make elaborate security arrangements for the safe and smooth celebrations in Nizamabad, he added.

Committee general secretary Bantu Rajeshwar, convener Ramarthi Gangadhar, co-convener Ade Praveen and others were present.