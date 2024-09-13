Telangana: One-Day Social Service for Drunken Driving

Nizamabad: A man was ordered to do one day social service as a punishment for drunken driving. Batthini Naveen Kumar of Ponnala village in Shamirpet mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri district was found driving in a drunken state in Nizamabad.

Police arrested him and produced him before Nizamabad special judicial second class magistrate Ajmeera Saketh Kumar who handed down the punishment on Friday.

As per new criminal laws, the magistrate directed the accused to do social service at Manavatha Sadan in Dichpally for a day. VI town police station house officer K.Venkat Rao made arrangements for the social service.

Five other persons were also arrested for drunken driving and were punished with Rs 11,000.