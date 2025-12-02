Telangana Okays ₹673 Cr For Hyderabad’s H-CITI Project

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday accorded administrative sanction of Rs 673 crore for the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure, H-CITI. The project will be taken up in a phased manner and 38 works have been proposed under Phase 1 including the construction of 19 flyovers and road of six roads. Grade separators and underpasses at six junctions around the KBR National Park are also a part of H-CITI.

On Monday, the order released by the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department stated that administrative sanction for Rs 673 crore has been accorded under the State Budget for the GHMC to implement the H-CITI project.

In addition, the government on Monday also accorded administrative sanction to Metro Rail connectivity to the Old City, also under the State Budget. Land acquisition is underway from the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s 7.5-km corridor from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta, and the demolition of acquired properties have been undertaken. Most business owners on the Darulshifa-Shalibanda Junction stretch have relinquished their land in exchange for compensation, except for a few who were holding out.