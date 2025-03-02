Telangana Officials Take Steps to Keep Inter, SSC Students Cool for Exams

Adilabad: District collectors and education officials in the Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts are finalising arrangements for the upcoming SSC and Intermediate annual examinations amid soaring temperatures.

With SSC exams scheduled from March 21 to April 4 and Intermediate exams from March 5 to 25, authorities are taking extra measures to safeguard students' health. Medical staff and ORS sachets will be available at all centres as temperatures in parts of erstwhile Adilabad have already reached 39°C.

In Nirmal district, 9,129 students will sit for the SSC exam at 47 centres between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm. Officials have verified the arrival of examination materials, inspected facilities, and ensured essential services such as drinking water, power supply, and CCTV coverage. Additional security measures include safeguarding the transport of examination papers and ensuring adequate RTC bus services for rural students.

For the Intermediate exams, Telangana Intermediate Board commissioner Krishna Aditya recently reviewed the preparations in Adilabad. In Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, arrangements are in place for 10,000 Intermediate candidates at 19 centres, while 6,779 students will appear for the SSC exam at 36 centres. Collector Venkatesh Dhotre has stressed the need for sufficient ORS supplies and robust police presence at examination venues.